Finadvant launches business banking for companies trading internationally

The company is on track to create a banking ecosystem for their niche customers by offering various services essential for global trade. The trade volume in goods and services across the UK's international borders is constantly growing, with around 340,000 companies involved in foreign trade and over 125,000 businesses that import or export goods daily.

Finadvant plans to deliver an alternative banking experience consolidating the best from the high street and digital banks. The existing system neglects the needs and realities of cross-border payments, especially for SMEs. Finadvant’s challenge is to make international payments more accessible to businesses and set a new standard of trading without borders across the global payments ecosystem.