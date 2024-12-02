Finacle Core Baking Solution implemented by Community Bank

With the new banking platform, Community Bank will provide new digital banking experiences to its retail and corporate customers.

The Community Bank can now co-innovate with the external ecosystem, with web services (RESTful APIs), engaging fintechs and digital ecosystems, and driving co-innovation with developer community.

Finacle is a digital banking solution suite from EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned product subsidiary of Infosys. Finacle helps traditional and emerging financial institutions drive digital transformation aimed at improving customer experience.

Finacle solutions address the core banking, omnichannel banking, payments, treasury, origination, liquidity management, Islamic banking, wealth management, analytics, artificial intelligence, and blockchain requirements of financial institutions.