Fimple partners with CR2

This collaboration aims to transform the banking customer experience by introducing advanced digital onboarding, transaction capabilities, and customer engagement tools through CR2’s innovative platform. Thanks to its API-led composable architecture, CR2’s BankWorld platform helps banks deliver a seamless digital experience, integrating features such as digital onboarding, virtual cards, and a unique digital wallet with native card issuing. This partnership is in line with Fimple’s commitment to offering comprehensive support to its clients, facilitating the frictionless integration and maintenance of cutting-edge banking systems.

By leveraging CR2’s agile platform, Fimple aims to enable financial institutions worldwide to swiftly adapt to market dynamics, enhance revenue streams, and optimise operational processes. CR2’s integration expertise and compatibility with various payment channels complement Fimple’s core banking solutions, facilitating rapid product and service development through highly configurable and low-code digital tools.

The partnership highlights a joint effort to equip financial institutions with the necessary tools to thrive in an ever-evolving digital environment. Fimple and CR2 will work together closely to ensure the deployment and continual enhancement of digital banking and payment solutions, helping banks surpass customer expectations in digital interactions.

More information about the two companies

CR2 specialises in digital banking and payment solutions, supporting banks around the world in enhancing customer engagement and operational efficiency. Through its API-led composable architecture platform, BankWorld, CR2 provides a flexible and agile framework for swift product and service development.

In essence, CR2 assists financial institutions in navigating the complexities of the digital banking landscape while complying with local regulations, offering diverse deployment options, including cloud readiness.

In November 2023, payment software solutions provider Payment Components revealed a strategic partnership with Fimple in order to offer an improved experience for banks and FIs. The collaboration aimed to combine Payment Components’s expertise in Open Banking and payment solutions with Fimple’s core banking services in order to provide an integrated, secure, and efficient experience for banks and financial institutions around the globe.

The services delivered as part of the strategic deal included the aplonHUB Payments Hub, which could be leveraged in order to modernise banks’ payment systems and provide compliance with various financial standards. At the same time, FIs benefitted from the aplonAPI API Management Platform, for the integration of Open Banking.