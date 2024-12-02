FIME releases new version of its automated open banking API test solution

Banks and third-party providers (TPPs) can now assess compliance against two major Access to Account interfaces, the NextGenPSD2 and STET APIs. This reduces the cost and time required to verify APIs against PSD2-compliant standards and fast-tracks the launch of open banking use cases.

The test suites for The Berlin Group and STET open-access APIs are powered by the FIME Test Factory enabling automation, digitalization and customization of the open API testing process.

FIME’s experts are supporting several open banking standardisation initiatives. FIME is facilitating the testing of STET’s open-access API standard and participating in The Berlin Group’s NextGenPSD2 task force. It’s also working with banks and TPPs across the world to define, design, deliver and validate their open API strategy.



