Fime, certified by Sahamati to support India's Open Banking ecosystem





According to the official press release, Fime’s expertise and cloud-based open API testing tool, TrustAPI+ are enabling innovation and reducing time to market, while ensuring the highest standard of quality of services. The collaboration is working to enable India to learn from some of the open banking challenges seen in Europe.

Fime’s consultants and testing experts are supporting Sahamati’s Certification Working Group to standardise and augment customer onboarding, data governance, and security for the account aggregator network. Account aggregators facilitate the sanctioned sharing of financial information in real-time between Financial Information Providers (FIPs) and Financial Information Users (FIUs). Fime is now working with all parties to test their APIs and integrations and undergo certification in line with the Sahamati Certification Framework.