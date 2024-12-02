Fime and Bridge partner to accelerate open banking API compliance

Their co-developed end-to-end APItesting platform works in a production environment, allowing Fime to automatically test banks’ open banking API’s are in line with the European regulations.

The automated testing platform helps banks validate compliance with the Regulatory Technical Standards, The Berlin Group standards and the STET standards. It is available for AIS, PIS and CBPII APIs. To complete the process, Fime experts provide compliance services to deliver the compliance report to the NCA (National Competent Authority).