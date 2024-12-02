Fime acquires Consult Hyperion

This acquisition aims to strengthen Fime’s ability to provide comprehensive consulting and advisory services, covering the entire process from concept development to implementation and testing across these critical sectors. The combination of Fime’s global presence with Consult Hyperion’s specialised knowledge aims to creates a service offering designed to meet the needs of a diverse range of needs and customers, from startups to established businesses, and adaptable to local market conditions worldwide.

Strategic enhancement of capabilities

Representatives from Fime commented on the acquisition, noting that it represents a significant development for the company. They also highlighted that the collaboration with Consult Hyperion will allow Fime to continue guiding projects from inception to deployment, with a strong emphasis on innovation, security, and compliance.

In turn, officials from Consult Hyperion expressed their satisfaction with the acquisition, stating that after years of collaboration, they are pleased to join forces with an organisation that shares their values of creativity, collaboration, and deep expertise. They believe that the partnership with Fime will enhance their ability to support clients globally in navigating the rapidly changing landscape of their industries. They also noted that the combined strengths of both companies will enable the delivery of innovative and scalable consulting services that are more relevant to local markets.





More information about the two companies

Fime offers consulting and testing services in payments, smart mobility, and digital identity, helping clients to develop and launch secure solutions. The company provides a global perspective with local insights, leveraging its expertise in testing and certification. Fime’s consultants work with organisations worldwide to define, design, deliver, and test products and services, assisting clients in bringing ideas to market quickly and gaining a competitive edge.

As for Consult Hyperion, it is an independent consultancy that specialises in payments, mobility, and identity. The firm provides advisory, technical consulting, and software development services, helping clients address challenges, seize opportunities, and ensure that their solutions remain secure and scalable. Their work supports billions of transactions globally.