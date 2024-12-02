As part of the partnership, FIMBank has joined Finverity’s supply chain platform, which provides an origination-to-execution servicing infrastructure. This includes pre-qualified deal flow, transaction processing, real-time risk management, and reporting.

The partnership envisages FIMBank scaling up its payables and receivables financing through Finverity’s platform. The first deals, which have already been deployed, are focused on the IT sector in the UAE, while the current phase of scaling up expands industry coverage to agro commodities in the Middle East as well as conglomerates in Eastern Europe.

The partnership will bring FIMBank into the wider trade finance ecosystem on Finverity’s platform. This includes identifying co-funding opportunities, transaction cross referrals, and a wider collaborative environment as Finverity’s platform grows in terms of deal flow and funding volumes.