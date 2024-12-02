FIMBank, Fiserv partner for strengthening financial crime risk management

Robust functionality will assist the bank in managing risk and meeting regulatory requirements while providing scalability to accommodate growth and flexibility to adapt to a rapidly changing fraud environment. The FIMBank Group was seeking to deploy a FCRM solution that incorporates a full range of integrated anti-money laundering (AML) and internal fraud support. The bank has implemented AML Risk Manager and Watch List Manager, built on the Financial Crime Risk Management platform from Fiserv, to detect, investigate, and resolve financial crime, according to the official press release.

AML Risk Manager from Fiserv provides know-your-customer (KYC) capabilities, customer risk profiling, risk scoring, and transaction monitoring, while Watch List Manager is a SWIFT screening module that enables screening of transactions in real time.