Fils partners Aion to advance ESG across the Middle East

Leveraging the combined strengths of Aion’s technical proficiency and Fils's API-first platform, financial institutions will be able to seamlessly integrate multiple products and customised solutions that are focused on sustainability and climate action, helping to ensure substantial business value and user engagement.











Promoting sustainable finance

Together Fils and Aion will work to deliver a range of initiatives for banking clients, including ESG scoring systems, sustainable investment platforms, and green financial products, designed to support sustainable economic growth and social welfare. These initiatives are expected to launch in the near future, with both companies working closely to ensure their success.

Officials from Fils said this partnership with Aion represents a pivotal step forward in their mission to help banks embed ESG values at the core of financial services. Together, they are poised to introduce innovative solutions that will enable consumers and businesses alike to make more informed, responsible financial decisions that are not only good for customers but for the planet as well.

Also commenting on this collaboration, executives from Aion expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, launching their innovative Green APIs platofrm. People and businesses in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the larger MENA region can now conveniently spend, save, and transact in a manner that is beautifully aligned to their ESG values. Joining forces with Fils will accelerate this momentum.





Driving AI-enabled finance and ESG fintech in MENA

Founded in 2017, Aion Group is working with banks, corporates, and fintechs across KSA and GCC to introduce AI-enabled instant financial solutions quickly and in a cost effective manner. Aion has partnered with innovators to bring state-of-the-art consumer digital banking, corporate digital banking, SME instance finance, and Open Banking solutions for its enterprise clients in Saudi and across the GCC.

This partnership represents just one of the strides Fils has made in the ESG fintech sector since launch. The company has successfully inked deals with leading financial institutions across almost every country in the MENA region, facilitating the delivery of ESG-focused solutions to millions of customers.