Filipinos to invest in Gov't Retail Treasury Bonds using PayMaya

The partnership aims to allow small individual investors to avail of the government's next Retail Treasury Bond (RTB) offering using their PayMaya accounts. To spread investment opportunities among the population, the Bureau of the Treasury has allowed the Bonds.Ph app to offer its newly issued five-year bonds due 2025 to individual investors.

Thus, PayMaya account holders can add funds to their Bonds.ph accounts using their PayMaya-registered mobile numbers. PayMaya accountholders need to download the Bonds.Ph app from the App Store for iOS users and Google Play Store for Android Users, register and verify their accounts, and cash in using their PayMaya-registered mobile numbers.

PayMaya is an end-to-end digital payments ecosystem provider in the Philippines with platforms and services offered across consumers, merchants, and government. Aside from providing payments acceptance for large ecommerce, food, retail, and gas merchants in the Philippines, PayMaya assists national and social services agencies as well as local government units with digital payments and disbursement services.