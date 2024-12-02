Figopara secures USD 1 mln in financing round





The World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) and angel investor Revo Capital, along with Figopara’s founding partners, participated in the financing round. The IFC, Revo and Endeavor Catalyst also participated in Figopara’s first financing round.

Figora helps registered SMEs sell their invoices to lenders for cash at a discount before maturity. It works with Turkish lenders Akbank, Fibabanka, ING Turkey and Yapi Kredi Bank.

According to IntelliNews, Figopara claims over 1.000 registered customers. The company says it has brokered over 60.000 transactions that are valued at a combined USD 91.6 million.