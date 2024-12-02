Fifth Third Bank teams up with Bottomline Technologies for B2B payments

Via the partnership, Fifth Third Bank will use Bottomline’s business-to-business payment network Paymode-X. The latter facilitates the online exchange of electronic payments and remittance advices between payers and vendors for its 300,000 members.

Bottomline Technologies provides cloud-based payment, invoice and banking solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are set to automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. Over 10,000 corporations, financial institutions, and banks use Bottomline solutions, according to the company. Headquartered in the US, Bottomline also maintains offices in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Earlier this year, Bottomline Technologies has unveiled independent certification for the Prompt Payment Code.