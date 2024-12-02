FidyPay partners with Yes Bank





As part of the association, FidyPay will be enabling a connected banking experience to Yes Bank's customers. Besides this, FidyPay will also be the solution provider for UPI services.

The company stated that it is looking forward to catering to 10 million SMEs, MSMEs through such banking alliances as well as a network of government channels which Yes Bank has acquired over the years to enable them on digital payment integrated solutions.

The association will be an enabler for FidyPay to strengthen its existing product line and emerge as a tech partner for banks, corporates, MSMEs, SMEs, startups, and more.

FidyPay said it is working with the private sector lender on multiple use cases which includes UPI, API banking, prepaid cards, escrow accounts, PA licensing, eRUPI, amongst others.