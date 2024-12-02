Fidor teames up EPAM to provide global digital banking solutions

This agreement, gives Fidor the agility to localise its digital banking offerings and extend its footprint in strategic regions. Furthermore, this partnership will offer Fidor access to EPAMs pool of technical resources for specific project collaborations, as EPAM is a global provider of product development and software engineering solutions.

Fidor representatives stated in a press release that as “the concept of digital and community-based banking is getting lots of traction amongst financial organisations, more and more banks and non-financial players wish to launch their own digital banking brand based on our Fidor OS platform in addition to build their own app store using Fidors Finance Bay Fintechs ecosystem.”