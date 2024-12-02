Fidor partners GFT to create mobile banking app

This strategic innovation partnership follows a joint project with O2 to create Germany’s first mobile-only, full-service bank account. Besides the development of a mobile banking app, the focus also falls on marketing and selling Fidor’s proprietary technology, Fidor Operating Systems (fOS).

Fidor and GFT will work together at GFT’s Digital Innovation Labs and will be pursuing new paths primarily in the areas of prototyping and international sales, according to Matthias Kröner, CEO of Fidor. He added that both parties have had very positive experiences together during their first cooperation, O2 banking. The O2 banking app is now available in the Apple Store.

GFT specialises in tech solutions, integration and consultancy in the financial services space. It has 4,500 employees in 12 countries. In July 2016, Fidor was acquired by France’s second largest banking group, BPCE.