Fidesmo, SEB to launch wearable payments in Denmark and Finland

Fidesmo Pay is the wearable payment service of the fintech company. Fidesmo connects contactless payments and other contactless services to devices. Its wearable payment solution will allow banks to provide their customers with the ability to make contactless payments.

Bank customers can use a wearable of their choice to make the payments. Recently, the fintech firm partnered with Swiss watch brand Mondaine to connect its wearable payment service.The partnership will connect Fidesmo Pay as well as payment cards to the Mondaine PayChip service for enabling contactless payments via Mondaine’s watch collection.

In 2019, SEB already rolled out Fidesmo Pay to its customers in Sweden and Norway. Now the private lender will offer the service in Denmark and Finland. Fidesmo claims that the wearable devices that offer Fidesmo Pay services come from various European brands. These wearables can be purchased online or in-store.