Fides Treasury Services announces new payments solution

The new EFT Web offers an intuitive UX, making it easy for treasury teams to access, manage, validate, and execute payment files of any format. The solution helps treasury teams achieve automation and decreases the threat of cyber-attacks.

Key areas of functionality include:

Security and cyber-Crime prevention through reduced integration touchpoints and advanced controls

Flexibility for single and bulk payment file detail management and workflow

Reporting customization and automation

Ease-of-Integration with TMS/ERP

Minimize internal access restrictions and/or permission limitations

Fides’ solutions deliver multi-bank account statement, payment workflow and reporting functionalities that allow treasury and finance teams to communicate with their banks through any possible channel such as SWIFT, EBICS, SFTP or any alternative network.