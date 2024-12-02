Fidel API raises USD 65 mln





The round was led by Bain Capital Ventures, with participation from existing investors NYCA Partners, QED Investors, and more. It brings Fidel API’s total funding to USD 88 million since inception.

Fidel API’s Series B financing will allow the company to continue to scale its workforce and product offerings. The company plans to more than double its global headcount to meet growing demand with a particular emphasis on engineering, sales, and product hires. The added capital will also accelerate investments into existing products, in addition to newer product capabilities across identity verification, consent management, and payments.

Fidel API enables developers to create programmable experiences that improve the value of using and accepting payment cards. Its platform provides identity, data, and payments products that allow developers to capture consent permissions and connect payment cards to a service or application. With this infrastructure, developers can create contextualised and event-driven user experiences at the point of purchase.