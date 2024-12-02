FICO to use Amazon Web Services as its cloud provider

FICO will migrate myFICO.com and its flagship analytics platform, the Decision Management Suite (DMS), to AWS. The company also plans to migrate additional applications over the next three years.

The move to a cloud-based computing platform will allow the company to deliver high-volume analytics software and tools to enterprises around the globe. The new cloud-based services will also provide security, compliance and fastest operations across the board.

FICO began its migration to AWS with DMS, a platform for operationalizing real-time analytics and decisions. DMS is also the foundation for all of FICO’s solutions, which are based on predictive analytics and offer business rules management and optimization to institutions and consumers around the world.

The company selected AWS for its proven security, PCI compliance, and advanced cloud capabilities, including serverless computing, containers, analytics, and machine learning