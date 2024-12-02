FICO Solution for procurement fraud available on Amazon Web Services

FICO Falcon Assurance Manager will monitor 100% of procurement and T&E expenses to eliminate maverick spend and support financial assurance. FICO Falcon Assurance Navigator applies advanced analytics to monitor the entire procure-to-pay lifecycle across procurement, T&E expenses, and purchasing/travel cards, as well as suspicious vendor behavior.

Falcon Assurance Navigator analyzes a broad spectrum of transactions, including T&E expenses, purchase requisitions, purchase orders, invoices, payment requests, purchasing and travel cards. The solution applies a risk-based approach that helps organizations adhere to multiple compliance regimes, including in-house policies, government and private grant requirements, and departmental guidelines.

FICO Falcon Assurance Navigator integrates with enterprise procurement and expense management systems including Oracle, PeopleSoft, Jaggaer, and Concur in order to monitor 100% of transactions in-line.