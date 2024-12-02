Fibank enables blink P2P mobile transfers in Bulgaria





Following this announcement, the financial institution continues to expand its portfolio of online banking products and services. The blink P2P solution can be accessed by customers in the region through the My Fibank mobile application. The service was designed to be available for clients 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, while providing numerous benefits of instant payments in BGN for them.

The blink P2P instant mobile transfers can be used by customers with their active banking rights in My Fibank. Both the payer and the recipient need to be registered for the service in order for the process to develop seamlessly and securely.

After downloading the updated version of the app, users need to specify their mobile number and the account number of the blink P2P transfer recipient. Currently, the BGN transfers are available, and their processing time is efficient and fast, as it takes allegedly only a couple of seconds for the transaction to be done.

The blink P2P service of the National Card and Payment Scheme is part of the BORIKA AD, and it is set to provide other features that will be gradually added to it. Until then, only the Fibank users will be given the possibility to use it.

Other advantages of the service include the speed of the transfers that are made in the national currency, the usage of a mobile number for the transfers to be made (no need for a personal IBAN to be made or used), as well as the absence of fees for the transactions that are up to BGN 100 (a benefit which is available for the first three months from its launch).











Fibank’s products and services

Bulgaria-based financial institution, First Investment Bank offers its customers numerous services and products, covering multiple areas such as banking, savings and investments, loans, or cards.

Included in the banking solutions are fund transfers (which feature the opportunity for users to make payments in BGN and foreign currency, within the country or abroad), distance banking (clients can receive their credit card statements by email, as well as opening a deposit account from home, or order a transfer from a personal device without the need to visit one of the bank branches), bank account services, or its overall banking package.

Users also have the capability to make loans: housing or mortgage loans, consumer loans (which include investment in education or cars), insurance (the FiHealth Peace of mind insurance), as well as the overdraft, a loan that doesn’t require a repayment plan.

Clients also can benefit from credit solutions, such as credit cards, debit cards, virtual debit cards, digitalized cards, payment accessories, Apple Pay, Garmin Pay, Google Pay, Fitbit Pay, Insurance, and bonus programs.



