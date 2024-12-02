Fellow Finance to merge with Evli Bank





Fellow Finance will be absorbed by Evli, creating Fellow Bank, to continue its banking services for SMEs and individuals as well as create new savings accounts for its customers, while New Evli will become the group’s asset management arm.

All staff will remain onboard as part of the merger, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022, and despite having operations in Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden. and the Czech Republic, Fellow Bank will be focused on the Finnish market for now, with hopes to expand in the future.