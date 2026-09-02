Felix Pago has raised USD 200 million to expand from remittances into lending, savings, and AI-driven financial services.

According to Bloomberg, the round combines USD 87 million in equity led by Andreessen Horowitz with a USD 113 million credit line from General Catalyst's Customer Value Fund. Previous backers QED Investors, Castle Island Ventures, and Switch Ventures also participated, alongside Contour Venture Partners and Endeavor Catalyst.

Expansion into lending, savings, and AI tools

The company said it will use the funding to invest in AI, engineering, and financial infrastructure as it moves from remittances into adjacent services such as lending and savings. Felix Pago also plans to develop an AI-powered financial assistant intended to support customers with everyday financial decisions. The platform has already added mobile top-ups, enabling users in the US to purchase phone plans for family members in their home countries.

According to Chief Executive and co-founder Manuel Godoy, the strategy is designed to build a more comprehensive financial services experience for a customer segment it describes as historically underserved, while preserving the conversational, WhatsApp-based interface that underpins its existing remittance business.

The funding round comes as policy changes in the US and shifting immigrant demographics accelerate a broader shift from cash-based to digital money transfers, adding competitive pressure on established remittance operators such as Western Union and MoneyGram International. Fintech companies, including Felix Pago, Remitly Global, and Wise Group, together with cryptocurrency exchanges such as Bitso, are competing for a larger share of the Latin American remittance market, which the company estimates is worth more than USD 160 billion annually.

Regional footprint and growth plans

The company currently operates in 11 countries in the region, including Mexico, El Salvador, Colombia, and Ecuador, and plans to use part of the new funding to expand further into markets such as Brazil and Venezuela.

The round also reflects a broader slowdown in venture capital fundraising across Latin America, as regional startups raised approximately USD 900 million in the first half of 2026, compared with USD 2.6 billion for the whole of 2025.