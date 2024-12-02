Feedzai launches new solution to fight financial crime

Using Feedzai’s technology as a framework, financial institutions can now detect financial crime by using machine learning algorithms and segment-of-one profiling functionalities while also accessing a comprehensive fraud network.

Models, configurations, and practices are pre-packaged and comply with regulations such as OCC 2011, SR 11-7, and other legal guidelines. Additionally, Feedzai monitors and explains the system’s overall behaviour while providing autonomy when informing regulators what profiles and features have been created and why decisions were made.

The new solutions package offers a risk orchestration approach that comes with unified risk tools and a reporting framework to support operations across business lines.