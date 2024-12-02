FedNow launches user group for collaboration

This initiative is designed to facilitate regular interaction between FRFS and FedNow Service participants, with the goal of promoting innovation and guiding the ongoing development of the service. In the official press release, representatives fromFederal Reserve Financial Services emphasised the importance of industry collaboration in driving the adoption and engagement surrounding the FedNow Service. They stated that the establishment of the user group reaffirms their commitment to working closely with industry stakeholders to achieve the shared objective of widespread availability of instant payments.

Since its launch in July 2023 with 35 participating institutions, the FedNow Service has experienced increasing adoption and network volume. Participants have been actively integrating instant payment processes, identifying key use cases, and raising awareness of instant payment products and services among their clientele.

What are the main benefits for participants?

The FedNow User Group will offer participating financial institutions and their service providers several benefits, including access to detailed insights into ongoing service enhancements, opportunities to provide feedback for informing future developments through various forums such as working groups, roundtables, and webinars, and the chance to explore new use cases catering to businesses and consumers seeking faster and more efficient payment solutions.

At the time of writing, use cases enabled by FedNow Service participants encompass account-to-account payments, digital wallet funding, instant insurance disbursements, and business-to-business payments. All FedNow Service participants and their service providers will receive communications containing further details about the user group and its activities.

More details about the FedNow service

As previously mentioned, the Federal Reserve launched the FedNow Service in the US in July 2023. Banks and credit unions no matter their sizes gained the ability to sign up and leverage the tool to instantly transfer money for their customers at any time of day and year. In the initial stage, 35 early adopting banks and credit unions, together with the US Department of the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, received instant payments capabilities via the FedNow Service.

Being an interbank payment system, the FedNow Service operates alongside other longstanding Federal Reserve payment services of the likes of Fedwire and FedACH. The Federal Reserve expressed its commitment to collaborating with over 9,000 banks and credit unions throughout the country to support the widespread availability of the service for their customers over time.