Federal Government adds Link4 to the e-invoicing PEPPOL Panel

The Australian Government is working on ways to help businesses recover from COVID-19, especially small to medium size businesses who have been greatly affected. E-Invoicing is one step that business can take to recover faster. It is estimated that USD 3 billion per year can be injected into the Australian economy if just 15% of businesses participate.

Using Link4, government departments can streamline their invoice process and be able to pay their bills within 5 days, which is the goal for many. As announced in the Federal Budget, e-invoicing is being mandated from July 1, 2022, so many government agencies are already seeking the best solution for them.

One of the most important aspects of working with the government, is to achieve our goal of helping small to medium businesses. Implementing e-invoicing will support SMEs with increased cash flow so they can manage their finances.

Link4 is working closely with the software providers used by various government departments and agencies, to enable them to send and receive e-invoices. Our Access Point is connected to more than 15 different cloud accounting and ERP solutions which will improve the adoption of Government, Enterprise & SMEs.