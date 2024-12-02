Federal Bank introduces NR saving accounts for Seafarers





This scheme is curated and crafted for the mariners and offers services clubbed with digital banking platforms that allow the mariners to execute banking transactions without being affected by the geo coordinates and time zone differences. The scheme is available in both NRE SB and NRO SB variants.

The facilities offered in the scheme are preferential exchange rate for monthly inward remittances, premium debit card with domestic airport lounge access, linked zero balance NRO account and bespoke financial planning and customised wealth management products and services.