Fed raises concerns over Goldman Sachs's risk oversight





The US-based banking regulators have raised risk and compliance warnings and concerns over the partnerships that Goldman Sachs had with multiple financial technology companies. According to Financial Times, a division of the financial institutions’ transaction banking businesses (TxB) has announced its plan to stop signing on riskier fintech clients and customers, following the warning released by the Federal Reserve earlier this year. The issues and problems raised by Fed included insufficient due diligence, as well as monitoring processes for the procedure of accepting high-risk non-bank clients.

The concern follows a situation where some employees of TxB were warned internally over their tendency to minimise risks and threads. The team of Goldman Sachs that received the warning offers customers and partners banking infrastructure services, while the other TxB businesses and branches were not criticised.









