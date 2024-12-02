Feather raises EUR 6 million





Following this announcement, Feather will leverage the investment in order to help some of the 40+ million expats that work and live in the region of Europe.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries.











More information on the announcement

As multiple expats often have access to the public health system of their host country, a challenge is set on where they fall into, especially during the transaction periods that are increasingly common with the overall rise of remote work. This is a problem that the startup wants to go through, as it will provide a recommendation tool in order to optimise the manner in which individuals understand what kind of coverage they might need, starting with health insurance. At the same time, it will also include additional options such as life, pet, automotive, and personal liability insurance.

The new backers of the investment brought expertise on a wide range of topics, including branding, while the capital will also help the company’s internal expansion. Feather currently serves expats in the region of Germany, France, and Spain, with three more countries being set to launch by the end of 2024.

To its end users and customers, Feather promises an optimised experience that consists of transparent policies, unbiased recommendations, as well as simple digital claims processes, all in English. With the new funding round, the company will focus on employee benefits insurance that enterprises and firms hiring lots of expats may want to provide.



