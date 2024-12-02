Fea Money launches digital banking for women

According to a Fea Money representative, structural differences, such as gender pay gap, care work and part-time work, lead to limited financial flexibility, resulting in women's incomes and assets being lower than those of men on average. Fea Money aims to change the restrictions women may face when it comes to potential investment opportunities by connecting women with appropriate financial services. The platform should support women in making better financial decisions and open a community for personal exchange.

Fea Money's business model consists of three pillars: tailor-made financial products for women, access to expert knowledge from the Fea community and financial assistance for female entrepreneurs through re-investments in the community. The three Fea products ‘Awinda Premium’, ‘Awinda Mothers’ and ‘Awinda Invest’ are designed to help women navigate through financial events such as graduations, permanent job or start-up, promotions, family planning, marriage, divorce or retirement. The launch of the app is planned for mid-2021.