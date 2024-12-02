FE fundinfo boosts european presence with Dericon acquisition

This acquisition, FE fundinfo's seventh in over three years, is part of its strategy to expand wealth management services and strengthen its presence in the DACH markets.

By acquiring Frankfurt-based Dericon, FE fundinfo aims to enhance its European expansion. The deal, pending regulatory approval, will provide FE fundinfo's clients with access to one of Germany’s largest distribution networks for asset managers.

Dericon has developed a significant distribution network for financial products, used by over 150 leading banks and global investment firms in their advisory processes. Through its web-based Dericon WMS platform, the company facilitates the compliant structuring of financial products, improving data provision and meeting regulatory demands in Germany and the EU.





Uniting networks

This acquisition also connects FE fundinfo’s asset management clients to Germany’s largest distribution network through the Sparkassen Group, a network of public banks with 50 million customers. This move enhances FE fundinfo’s role as a strategic partner for fund managers, linking investment product information and financial products to major distribution channels in Europe and the UK.

Dericon’s clients and partners will benefit from a stable, long-term shareholder base, supporting the further development and expansion of its independent platform in the B2B securities industry. FE fundinfo’s recent acquisitions include fund distribution service Adjuto in September 2023 and French data provider Funds360 in February 2024.