FDATA, Open Banking Expo to help foster a global Open Banking and Open Finance community

FDATA works closely with government, regulatory authorities, policymakers, and industry to unleash the benefits of Open Banking and Open Finance to the benefit of customers across the world. In addition to holding seats on policy working groups, expert advisory groups and task forces related to Open Banking, FDATA provides a collective voice for a broad array of fintech companies, whose innovative financial applications and services empower customers to take better control of their financial lives.

FDATA is the UK fintech industry’s most influential association shaping the future of the financial sector by opening it up to the benefits of the intersection between financial data and technology.

The latest announcement follows Open Banking Expo’s recent partnership with Open Vector designed to launch community meet-ups to bring together financial institutions, regulators and industry leaders to accelerate the proliferation of Open Banking in Latin America.



