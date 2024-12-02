FCA encourages banks to take steps to facilitate customer access to cash

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Britain’s financial regulator, says it expects companies to show flexibility in supporting consumers especially during the coronavirus outbreak, bearing in mind individual circumstances.

UK companies have taken steps to help ensure consumers have access to cash, including the raising of cash machine withdrawal limits, says the regulator.

The regulator is currently reviewing it work plans, in order to delay or postpone activity which is not critical to protecting consumers and market integrity in the short-term.



