FCA discusses changes to SCA-RTS and Payments Approach Document

Banks and other payment service providers are likely to welcome many of the SCA related proposals, as the FCA has sought to balance the need for secure systems with reducing friction in the customer journey. There is an emphasis on ensuring benefits for the UK Open Banking ecosystem, including helping new products and services to come to market more quickly.

Following discussions with the industry, trade bodies, and responses to its recent Call for Input on Open Finance, the FCA has identified barriers to successful competition and innovation in the UK payments landscape posed by requirements in the onshored SCA‑RTS. The FCA proposes the following amendments to the SCA-RTS to address these barriers: