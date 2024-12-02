Faye announces USD 31 million Series B funding round

Faye’s business model integrates travel insurance, travel assistance, and various financial services into a single smartphone application. According to TechCrunch, this approach is reminiscent of Lemonade’s strategy of targeting a younger demographic with a modernised insurance platform.

The Series B round for Faye was led by Portage, with contributions from Lumir Ventures and existing investors including F2 Venture Capital, Viola Ventures, and Munich Re Ventures.

Representatives from Faye cited by the same source highlighted that a key element of their growth is their digital wallet feature. This feature allows for instant insurance payouts via the app, which users can then use similarly to mobile payment systems such as Apple Pay. Officials also emphasised that this functionality helps users manage their travel expenses, benefiting from favourable exchange rates and streamlined budget tracking.

The app also offers 24/7 support, real-time trip monitoring, and alerts on local health and safety information, including vaccination details and telemedicine services. Faye representatives noted that the company aims to address common issues travellers face and improve the overall travel experience. They also acknowledged that the company competes with established insurance providers such as Allianz and AIG.

Faye's previous funding round

As reported by Skift, in May 2023, Faye raised USD 10 million in a Series A funding round led by Munich Re Ventures with support from existing investors Viola Ventures and F2 Venture Capital, along with Menora Tech and former Allianz executive Mike Nelson.

Faye released its product in the US in 2022. In 2023, it launched a portal meant to help travel advisors and agents more easily sell and track travel insurance packages. The company also opened its software so travel distributors can more easily integrate the Faye product into their existing offerings.