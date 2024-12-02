FastPay acquires media payments company AnchorOps

FastPay’s model revolves around lending money to digital media companies, helping them deal with cashflow issues as they wait to get paid by advertisers. AnchorOps, meanwhile, has built invoicing and payments software for those media companies.

In the acquisition announcement, CEO Jed Simon said the deal allows FastPay to create “a single platform to address the full spectrum of customer needs.”

The AnchorOps team will comprise the core of FastPay’s payment business and intends to continue investing it and growing the team.