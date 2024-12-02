Fast Budget partners with Salt Edge

The PFM market is constantly evolving due to advancements in digital tools and technology. The global consumer adoption of fintech services has been rising in the last couple of years: according to a study, the usage of PFM apps registered 8% in 2015, then grew to 10% in 2017 and up to 29% in 2019. In the current booming digitally native era, open banking becomes a springboard for PFMs, genuinely transforming the way users manage their money. Fast Budget app allows managing day to day personal, family finances, shaking off the need for manual input of daily transactions into the app. Driven by Salt Edge’s data aggregation solution, Fast Budget offers advanced finance management tools allowing end-customers to see all their banks and eWallets accounts information in one place, making it easier to track and manage them.

Salt Edge data aggregation toolkit allows Fast Budget to access open banking and PSD2 channels instantly, granting access to bank accounts data of more than 5000 banks in 50+ countries. Fast Budget app allows users to control their finances using different tools and charts. Salt Edge open banking solution powers end-customers to connect multiple bank accounts, from any country, to Fast Budget and obtain a single unified view, through account data aggregation.