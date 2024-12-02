Fana Sparebank partners with Tietoevry Banking





Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to include core banking systems, card and payment tools, and improved financial crime prevention products. The partnership will be effective from April 1, 2025, and is set to significantly enhance the bank’s mobile and self-service capabilities, including the self-service loan management solutions.

In addition, Tietoevry Banking is set to provide a modernised and safe banking platform that ensures compliance with Norwegian banking regulations and security standards, while also delivering reliable, high-performance operations as well.











More information on the Fana Sparebank x Tietoevry Banking partnership

Tietoevry Banking represents a provider of financial SaaS solutions for the Nordics and more, delivering services for payments and card value chains, financial fraud prevention, lending, Banking-as-a-Platform (BaaS), and wealth management. Fana Sparebank is an independent savings bank that uses its deep local roots and commitment to sustainable community development in order to accelerate its development process. This deal will enable Fana Sparebank to focus on its customer-centric growth strategy and overall competitiveness in the market.

According to the official press release, both parties will also focus on establishing close collaboration around transaction and behavioral analytics, as well as leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) in order to deliver deeper insights and improved customer experiences. At the same time, Fana Sparebank and Tietoevry Banking will continue to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

During the contract period, Fana Sparebank will migrate to Tietoevry’s modernised core banking system, providing the bank with secure and improved flexibility and future readiness. The partnership will also offer Fana Spacebank the possibility to access an efficient core banking platform and suite of solutions that strengthen its digital interface, while also increasing flexibility that will enable employees to focus on development and enhanced solutions.

Furthermore, the collaboration is set to address Fana Sparebank’s need for new functionality with user experience at the center, while also ensuring cost-effective operations and allowing the bank to remain a dependable institution for development in the lives of customers.