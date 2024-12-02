The main goal of this partnership is to provide services designed for institutional investors in cryptocurrency markets. The collaboration marks FalconX’s first formal relationship with a traditional global banking institution.

The agreement, which will initially roll out in Singapore with plans to extend to the Middle East, Asia, and the United States, allows FalconX to access Standard Chartered’s foreign exchange and banking infrastructure. According to representatives from FalconX, this access will facilitate quicker fiat currency settlements and enhance capital efficiency for its institutional clients, while also lowering operational risks.

Standard Chartered expands digital asset capabilities

Officials from Standard Chartered cited increased interest in digital assets among institutional clients as a factor behind the decision to work with FalconX. The bank has been steadily building its digital asset offering. In the past year, it launched a custody service for digital assets in the United Arab Emirates and established a partnership with exchange platform OKX to enable cryptocurrency collateralisation for institutional transactions.

FalconX, which provides brokerage and trading services to clients including asset managers, hedge funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices, was founded in 2018 and last reported a valuation of USD 8 billion following a 2022 funding round. Its investors include GIC, Wellington Management and Tiger Global.

Standard Chartered has forecasted that the total value of digital assets could reach USD 10 trillion by 2026, as institutional adoption continues to increase. According to Reuters, the cryptocurrency market briefly surpassed USD 3 trillion in value in late 2024.