





Business management optimisation in Saudi Arabia

kpi.com is an AI-powered business management platform. Combining its AI-driven solutions with FAI’s understanding of local compliance requirements with kpi.com’s AI-driven solutions, the collaboration will help businesses navigate complex tax landscapes, automate workflows, and improve operational efficiency.

Saudi Arabia has undergone tax reforms since the introduction of VAT in 2018, with rates increasing from 5% to 15% in 2020. As regulations become stricter, businesses are mandated to maintain digital records, file accurate tax returns, and meet reporting deadlines.

FAI’s understanding of compliance ensured simple adherence to ZATCA (Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority) and FATOORA (the national e-invoicing system) requirements. This provides businesses with reliable tools for VAT filing, digital record keeping, and e-invoicing.

FAI aims to simplify business operations for its clients by joining forces with kpi.com. This will enable the company to offer an integrated solution that improves efficiency while ensuring compliance with Saudi Arabia’s evolving tax regulations.

kpi.com’s vision is to expand its services and customer base in Saudi Arabia while continuing to leverage AI-driven tools across its modules, particularly across its accounting one.

The tax management provider chose kpi.com’s AI-powered platform as it has the potential to optimise operations by providing solutions for accounting, HR, CRM, and inventory management.

This partnership will allow businesses to utilise AI-driven efficiency and automate workflows, gaining actionable insights, and aligning with Saudi tax regulations, including VAT and Zakat. Additionally, businesses can manage accounting, HR, CRM and more through the platform, and protect sensitive financial and operational data with modern safeguards.