Facturis launches in the Netherlands

Facturis operates a SaaS platform with functionalities ranging from multi-channel invoice processing and delivery to payments, SEPA compliance and credit management.

With this solution, customers can select and combine one or more modules, which include functionalities such as multi-channel invoice processing & delivery with integrated payments functionality; payment hub solutions that enable the exchange of payment details between customers and their banks; SEPA conversion tools and solutions for paper and electronic mandate management; credit management and business credit insurance.

Facturis is collaborating with banking and financial services company Rabobank.

Accon avm, a Dutch firm of auditors, tax advisors and consultants, is among the companies which have already gone live on the Facturis platform with an integrated multi-channel invoice and payments solution. Accon focuses primarily on the Dutch SME market. It employs 1.100 people and serves 30.000 companies in the Netherlands.

Facturis is a partner of UnifiedPost, a Belgium-based international provider of technology and services for business processes optimization.