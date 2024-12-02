Facturae to include new e-invoicing format version 3.2.2

These modifications require a change in the XML schema used for e-invoicing with public administrations in Spain. Facturae version 3.2.2 includes new data to be implemented by technology providers, so the invoice reception platforms will have to adapt to support this format.

The new features in Facturae version 3.2.2 are:

Inclusion of specific labels for collecting payments in kind, general invoice description, date of issue of corrected invoices.

The contract file reference can be entered at invoice level when the bill refers to a single contract or order.

A new unit, the kilowatt hour (KWh), is added to the unit types table.

HTML format is added to those accepted for documents attached to the invoice

New fields are included to identify the e-reference of credit assignment documents derived from the invoice, both for the powers of attorney in representation and the transfer agreement per se, which will not need to be attached to the invoice if the Administration or other recipient of the invoice is able to consult them electronically in order, where indicated, to attach them to the expense file.