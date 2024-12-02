Factris partners with Eurowag to launch new financial product





The product was successfully launched in Q4 of 2021 in the Latvian and Lithuanian markets and will expand into Poland by April 2022.

The product will allow SMEs in the Commercial Road Transportation (CRT) Industry to receive working capital within 24 hours by financing unpaid invoices via factoring. Eurowag provides customers with the opportunity to submit factoring applications on their Client Portal, while Factris provides the factoring capabilities and customer onboarding via their Financing Automation for Business platform.

Factris is a fintech aiming to provide affordable capital to SMEs across Europe via financial technology with personalised guidance.