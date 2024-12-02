FacePhi, Daegu Bank to collaborate in Korea's regulatory sandbox

The latter will deploy FacePhi’s selfie-based authentication technology in two phases. First, it will enable digital onboarding via the SelphID solution, allowing end customers to open a bank account by submitting a selfie along with photos of an official identity document. FacePhi’s facial recognition technology will confirm customers’ identities by matching their faces in those images.

The next phase will see Daegu enable biometric login on its IMBANK mobile app. That could open the door to further biometric authentication options later, with end users performing actions such as bank transfers using biometric authorisation.