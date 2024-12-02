Facebook pushes for data portability legislation

The company sent its intention to the Federal Trade Commission ahead of a hearing on the topic on September 22, 2020. Data portability has become a key part of the antitrust debate in the US and Europe.

In April 2020, Facebook allowed users in the US and Canada to transfer photos and videos to Alphabet-owned Google Photos for the first time. According to Reuters, this move is likely to help the company respond to US regulators and lawmakers, who are investigating its competitive practices and allegations it has stifled competition.

Facebook supports a portability bill already doing the rounds in Congress called the Access Act from Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Mark Warner, and Republican senator Josh Hawley. Facebook is also seeking regulatory guidance, in the form of an independent body or regulator, in answering policy questions and helping them address liability issues tied to portability.

Facebook developed its data portability tool as a member of the Data Transfer Project. The project was formed to allow web users to easily move their data between online service providers whenever they want. It counts Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter, and Apple among its contributors.