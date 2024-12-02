Fabrick partners with Prestiamoci

The fintech has chosen Fabrick's solutions to optimise the management of its platform and thus guarantee the highest standards of service by exploiting the advantages of Open Finance. Thanks to Fabrick’s Digital Mandate and SEPA Direct Debit solutions via API, used as a service, Prestiamoci can operate pre-authorised charges on the accounts of loan applicants in a digital way.

Through this collaboration, complex operations such as the division of individual debts into shares to be placed on the company market, the management of loan installments by the applicant, or the return to investors are improved for the benefit of the customer experience of all those involved.