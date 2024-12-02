Fabrick partners with MIND DXM





The press release highlights the significance of this partnership, as data plays an important role as the foundation for all future technological advancements. Ensuring the facilitation of data exchange and sharing has become a priority. This is essential for enabling stakeholders to harness the potential that data holds.



Fabrick's mission is twofold: to extend the reach of its solutions to a broader audience and to catalyse the development of new business models through the sharing of its assets.



MIND DXM is a collaborative model aimed at expediting efficiency and innovation. This initiative draws from the experience of the E015 Digital Ecosystem of the Lombardy Region, with Cefriel serving as the Scientific Coordinator. MIND DXM places importance on fostering collaboration while upholding the principles of business competitiveness, data sovereignty, and transparency.











About Fabrick

Headquartered in Italy, Fabrick is a player in Open Finance, operating internationally to enable services by supporting the collaboration of fintech, businesses, and financial institutions. Fabrick’s technological platform and ecosystem of relationships aim to enable the development of new business models in finance, fostering growth and opportunities for all participants, and delivering advantages to the end customer.



Fabrick has embedded platform services into many solutions to address different use cases, from Open Banking to Open Payments. Together with its subsidiary Axerve, the company provides payment orchestration services, as a payment facilitator and global payment gateway aggregator, and Open Banking services through its license as AISP and PISP.



For financial institutions, Fabrick presents an ecosystem of services. For fintech companies, the network effect created by Fabrick is the opportunity to leverage an open platform infrastructure of partners and services. For corporates, Fabrick's aim is to provide tailor-made solutions and customer journeys.





Federated Innovation MIND

Established within the MIND Milano Innovation District, Federated Innovation @MIND is a project that brings together companies aiming to collaborate in an environment to accelerate the translation of ideas into new products, processes, and services.



This model, in compliance with antitrust regulations, aims to go beyond open innovation and proprietary innovation. It is based on a legal framework that allows for the collection of new ideas, projects, and visions, to develop them with speed and system alongside predefined operational methods and procedures.