



Authorised by regulatory bodies, the deal seeks to scale the international perspective of Fabrick and allow the development of synergies for advancement in digital payments across Europe. Initially, Fabrick announced its plans to acquire finAPI in May 2024, with the company aiming to facilitate the growth of European businesses by allowing new Embedded Finance service models.











The transaction between Fabrick and finAPI now focuses on optimising the customer experience in payments and facilitating access to financial data, in turn making it more secure and reliable. Considering this, the merged portfolio of the two companies will provide enterprise clients with a broader suite of digital solutions, with finAPI’s clients being able to leverage Fabrick’s portfolio.





How will the deal support Fabrick’s expansion?

With this initiative, Fabrick is set to enter high-potential markets, including Germany and Austria, in addition to Italy, Spain, and the UK. The company also seeks to further solidify its presence at the European level while also improving its stance as an open ecosystem capable of growing through confrontation with different contexts and cultures and a mutual exchange of knowledge.

Through its Open Finance platform, Fabrick orchestrates solutions for the entire payment value chain, with the company operating as an enabler for banks, fintech firms, and corporations, intending to augment the end-user experience by making it more personalised. By acquiring finAPI, Fabrick is set to benefit from more experience and expertise while also strengthening its place as a provider in A2A payments.

Furthermore, with the forthcoming PSD3 directive, Europe is currently preparing to improve its position as a market for Open Banking. Considering this, the international presence of players such as Fabrick supports the development of Open Finance, promoting efficiency and competitiveness. Commenting on the news, representatives from Fabrick emphasised that the acquisition of finAPI comes as a strategic step in their company’s European journey. The integration enables Fabrick to support new models of customer engagement and loyalty through an omnichannel and customised user experience.