Fabrick, Crédit du Nord to deploy biometric authentication solution

The solution will make biometric authentication available to cardholders for remote transactions. On 1 January 2021, the final piece of PSD2 came into full effect: banks are now required to follow strong customer authentication for most card transactions. The PSD2 requirement for strong customer authentication for most card transactions, combined with the recent mandate on biometrics requiring that issuers make biometric authentication available to cardholders for remote transactions, has increased the importance of simple and rapid authentication solutions. Crédit du Nord has selected Fabrick’s IDCM solution to meet these vital requirements for its French customers.

IDCM provides a way for users to identify themselves while shopping online. As part of the payment authorisation process users receive a notification on their phone which asks them to identify themselves using secure biometric data via their mobile phones, comprising fingerprint, face, or voice recognition. The growth in ecommerce, which has accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, has also led to an increase in fraud. Fabrick’s IDCM solution has been integrated into a new standalone white-label app configured with Crédit du Nord’s own branding and published on app stores under the name of ‘Mon e-paiement sécurisé’. The IDCM solution also enables banks to integrate the IDCM Software Development Kit (SDK) developed by Fabrick into their existing mobile banking or payment app simplifying the time-to-market of IDCM, while still being able to support the main credit card system providers according to customer needs.

Fabrick’s pioneering platform and ecosystem supports the collaboration of fintechs, corporates, and financial institutions to design the future of banking. Working with partners to deploy cloud-based products like IDCM is an example of that vision brought to life. IDCM allows banks and fintechs to make the most advanced biometric authentication services and technologies available to their customers.